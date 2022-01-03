WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

17,525 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported over New Years holiday in Mississippi

1,771 new cases and one death were reported in the six lower counties over the four-day holiday period.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in the state over the New Years holiday. That total is for the period between 3pm Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, through 3pm Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

In the six lower counties, 1,771 new cases were reported in the following counties during the four-day holiday period. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (771), Jackson County (525), Pearl River County (213), Hancock County (155), Stone County (54), and George County (53). In those six counties, a total of one new death that occurred between Dec. 29-30 was reported in Hancock County in a long-term care facility.

As of Jan. 3 at 3pm, there have been a total of 561,262 cases and 10,455 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George523480739
Hancock82581338716
Harrison36,75856753980
Jackson26,13939628541
Pearl River10,31424421142
Stone3814678814
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths in the state over the New Years holiday. That total is for the period between 3pm Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, through 3pm Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 29, there were 514 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 123 were in the ICU and 57 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Thursday.(MSDH)

A Health Alert released by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday warned about the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks over the last week. Some key points include:

  • Hospitalizations have increased at a very rapid rate as well, with 400 total admissions forCOVID-19 reported on 12/27/2021, compared to just 239 on 12/24/2021.
  • Outbreaks in nursing home settings have almost doubled in the last week, up to 63 total outbreaks on 12/27/2021.
  • There is an increased demand for testing in the last week as well and the percent positivity has increased to approximately 11% statewide.
  • Omicron cases are growing. For the week ending December 25, 2021, the Omicron variant accounted for approximately 13% of all samples sequenced in the state, up from approximately 8% in the previous week. Samples collected in the last two weeks still pending sequencing.
  • The Omicron variant is significantly more infectious than the Delta variant, potentially 50% more, and we anticipate this variant will become the predominant strain in Mississippi in the coming days to weeks.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have...
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated...
Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially...
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: Two victims in New Year’s Eve mass shooting also fired shots
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
What started as a celebration of the New Year turned into a frightening moment that one...
VIDEO: Firework show goes wrong at New Year’s Eve celebration in Picayune

Latest News

Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Hugh Keeton talks with Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker about the fifth...
Jackson County superintendent talks about fifth COVID-19 wave, students returning back
Cruises depart from Port of New Orleans despite CDC warning
Cruises embark out of New Orleans days after CDC warning