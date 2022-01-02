Turning colder and windy today. Freezing temps likely tonight.

We’re starting today warm and humid, but that won’t last long! A strong cold front will bring much cooler air this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s by the middle of the afternoon. Some showers and storms are possible this morning as the front moves through South Mississippi. Cloud cover will linger behind the front, and it will be windy with gusts near 30 MPH from the northwest.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Monday morning. The wind chill could drop into the teens! A Freeze Warning will be in effect along the coast. It’s important to protect your pets and plants from the cold tonight. It doesn’t look like this will be a pipe-busting freeze, but it never hurts to protect exposed pipes.

Monday afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. We’ll only warm up into the low 50s. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll warm back up into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible.

