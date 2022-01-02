WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Traffic delays reported on I-10 in Jackson County

Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.
Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.(Hawaii News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Interstate 10 in Jackson are experiencing major traffic delays Sunday.

MDOT is reporting a wreck blocking the right late of eastbound traffic just before Highway 613 and another wreck blocking the left lane of westbound traffic before Highway 63.

However, backups are being reported from Gautier Vancleave Road to just west of the Franklin Creek Road exit.

Eastbound lanes are backed up west of Highway 613, and westbound lanes are facing similar conditions east of Highway 63.

Road closures have also been reported between the exits to Highway 613 and Highway 63.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
3 dead, 4 injured in Gulfport New Year’s Eve party shooting
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Hannah and Joshua Giorgio say choosing New Year's Day to make their wedding vows will have a...
Couple ties the knot at private airport in Harrison County on New Year’s Day
A patient prepares to get a COVID rapid test Friday at Alpha Care Urgent Care in Biloxi.
Testing crush indicates Omicron is well-established in South Mississippi

Latest News

Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
The MHP wants to remind drivers to be safe while behind the wheel and to remember the FATAL 4:...
LIVE LOOK: Holiday traffic begins to pick up the day before Christmas Eve
Mississippi Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be careful. MHP's Holiday Enforcement Period...
State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel
The Cedar Lake exit getting onto Interstate 10 westbound opened back up early Tuesday morning....
Cedar Lake exit back open after being closed for six weeks