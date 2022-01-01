WLOX Careers
Warm, muggy, and windy today. Strong cold front arrives Sunday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Happy New Year! We’re starting off 2022 with more warmth and humidity. We’ll be in the upper 70s this afternoon, and it’s also going to be windy. Gusts from the south may reach 30-35 MPH. A Wind Advisory will be in effect. It’s a good idea to secure loose items outside or any decorations you still have up. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely late tonight through early Sunday morning. Even though the overall severe weather threat is low, a few storms could produce strong wind gusts or a brief tornado. A strong cold front will push through on Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s near the sunrise. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the 40s and 50s. It will be windy with strong gusts from the northwest. Cloud cover and a few showers will linger into the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday night. It’s important to protect you pets and plants from the near freezing temps! Monday will stay chilly with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see more sunshine.

