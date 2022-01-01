WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car is stuck at Sandia Peak Tramway because of icy conditions.

Media reports say about 20 people have been stuck since Friday night but are in good condition with food, water and blankets as rescue efforts are underway.

Authorities are on the scene, including the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Shooting at Gulfport New Year’s Eve party leaves three dead, say authorities
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal

Latest News

Eric Adams holds up a framed image at his swearing-in as New York mayor at the Times Square New...
New NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for resiliency against virus
Residents describe the fear and chaos of evacuating during the Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Man says he's thankful to escape fast-moving wildfire
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. His effort to...
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt sexual assault suit with claim that victim doesn’t live in US
Fire evacuees return to find destroyed homes in the Denver suburbs on Saturday.
Fire evacuees return to find homes burned