Lynn Meadows Discovery Center children get early start on New Year’s Eve celebrations

Children at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport got an early start on New Year's Eve celebrations with "Countdown to Noon."(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a big-sized party for pint-sized people. The Countdown to Noon at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport – one of the annual events held by the museum – has been going on for more than 20 years.

“We just love to celebrate the new year with the kids and their families,” said Museum Director Carla Sharrow. “A lot of the people that come are members and it’s our way of celebrating together.”

Before the big party, there were plenty of games and activities to keep the kids entertained. And, of course, the party gear had to be prepared to give 2022 a proper welcome.

“That’s the best part of it,” said parent Kathryn Knox. “We get to celebrate with our kids and they kind of get the idea of ring in the new year, what that means without having to actually do it at midnight with them.”

And the kids, like Sawyer Ladner, like it as well.

“Because I like to have fun here and spend time with my family.”

Count Easton Brunn in with that sentiment.

“I love the celebration, because, like, everything is, like, creative and fun,” he said.

Ashley Ponce said that Lynn Meadows has been a special place to learn and to celebrate.

“Our son actually learned how to talk here,” she said. “So, being able to celebrate the new year - the new year’s celebration - at the museum, it’s just very memorable for us. It’s really special.”

