High demand for COVID tests leaves many waiting for hours at testing sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Sitting and waiting. That’s what many are saying they have to do to get tested for COVID.

“This surge seems to be more rapid, and I don’t know if it’s because people are aware and want the information, but it’s definitely burdened the system,” said Dr. Catherine Phillippi, a pediatrician for Trustcare Kids.

Earlier this afternoon, out of the State Department of Health’s 42 testing sites, only 2 had testing available over the next 10 days, despite creating more slots for testing at some locations earlier this week.

And compared to a year ago, when wait times varied from 15-30 minutes, Dr. Catherine Phillippi with TrustCare Kids says current wait times are now double that.

“We are still able to get most people in and out within an hour,” said Phillippi. “If your wait is long, it means we’re working long hours for you. We want to make sure we do our part and offset the burden from the ER.”

One nurse at the clinic says because of the high number of patients requesting COVID, Flu, and RSV tests, they need to wait on equipment to process results - which slows things down.

“We only have four machines, and so if one patient is having three to four swabs, that one patient takes up all four of our machines,” said Jerri Walker, a nurse at Trustcare Kids. “So we may have 20-something patients waiting, but one patient is occupying everything. We can’t move on until all the machines are available.”

And with more patients needing tests, Dr. Phillippi says seeing non-COVID-related patients has become difficult.

“It is really hard with this burden of testing that we all need to address to see normal check-ups, children that need immunizations, people who have other complaints, said Phillippi.”

But she says patience is a virtue that could save other people.

“It’s the right thing to do to get tested, so don’t let a wait deter you. it is in the best interest of our whole community.”

