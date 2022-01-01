WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

High demand for COVID tests leaves many waiting for hours at testing sites

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Sitting and waiting. That’s what many are saying they have to do to get tested for COVID.

“This surge seems to be more rapid, and I don’t know if it’s because people are aware and want the information, but it’s definitely burdened the system,” said Dr. Catherine Phillippi, a pediatrician for Trustcare Kids.

Earlier this afternoon, out of the State Department of Health’s 42 testing sites, only 2 had testing available over the next 10 days, despite creating more slots for testing at some locations earlier this week.

And compared to a year ago, when wait times varied from 15-30 minutes, Dr. Catherine Phillippi with TrustCare Kids says current wait times are now double that.

“We are still able to get most people in and out within an hour,” said Phillippi. “If your wait is long, it means we’re working long hours for you. We want to make sure we do our part and offset the burden from the ER.”

One nurse at the clinic says because of the high number of patients requesting COVID, Flu, and RSV tests, they need to wait on equipment to process results - which slows things down.

“We only have four machines, and so if one patient is having three to four swabs, that one patient takes up all four of our machines,” said Jerri Walker, a nurse at Trustcare Kids. “So we may have 20-something patients waiting, but one patient is occupying everything. We can’t move on until all the machines are available.”

And with more patients needing tests, Dr. Phillippi says seeing non-COVID-related patients has become difficult.

“It is really hard with this burden of testing that we all need to address to see normal check-ups, children that need immunizations, people who have other complaints, said Phillippi.”

But she says patience is a virtue that could save other people.

“It’s the right thing to do to get tested, so don’t let a wait deter you. it is in the best interest of our whole community.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Over 20,000 fans packed the Coast Coliseum this month for three minor league games in the hopes...
Professional hockey to return full time to South Mississippi
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location

Latest News

Warm, humid, and windy today. Strong cold front arrives early Sunday morning.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
COVID’s impact on Mississippi year in review
COVID’s impact on Mississippi year in review
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
A patient prepares to get a COVID rapid test Friday at Alpha Care Urgent Care in Biloxi.
Testing crush indicates Omicron is well-established in South Mississippi