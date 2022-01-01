WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location

The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s. The deal closed this week on the 43-acre property.(WBRC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s now official! The Menge Ave. exit will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s.

The deal closed this week on the 43-acre property. The location is on the northwest corner of Firetower Rd. and the I-10 interchange, right across from a Chevron. And the land owners have another 140-acres available in that area.

No word yet when ground will be broken on the highly anticipated project.

Back in July, Harrison County development leaders announced that Buc-ee’s was set to invest $50 million into its first-ever Mississippi store. The Board of Supervisors then agreed to invest an additional $15 million into infrastructure at the location to help support the 80,000 square foot business.

Improvements will include expanding Menge Ave. from two lanes to five lanes and lengthening the ramps entering and exiting the interstate to handle the expected traffic increase.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, offering an expansive building stocked full of beaver-themed merchandise. Nestled amongst the apparel and souvenirs, the popular convenience store sells a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

The business has several locations in Texas but in recent years has begun expanding throughout the Southeast. The closest location to South Mississippi currently is the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Ala., which can be on I-10 going towards Gulf Shores.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Picayune Police Department...
Search underway for person who killed woman at a Picayune RV park
The missing/runaway teens were ages 14-16 and were found to be living in various motels and...
Operation Boo Dat: 30 arrested, 5 teens recovered in New Orleans area

Latest News

2022 could see the fruition of downtown development plans that began many years ago.
Excitement for Gulfport development grows as new year approaches
The ideal credit score when buying a home is 740, however, you can get by with a 620. Lenders...
How to get the keys to your dream home this new year
As 2022 approaches, the excitement for big and small business grows for all of Gulfport,...
Excitement for Gulfport development grows as new year approaches
An artist’s rendering shows the Polar Security Cutter design. The Navy's PSCs are 460 feet in...
VT Halter Marine awarded Navy contract for second Polar Security Cutter