Fourth person dies in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting, coroner says

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A fourth person has died following a Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting, according to officials.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. Harris was in critical condition in the hospital following the shooting.

Along with Harris, three other men died from their injuries, and Switzer identified the victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis.

911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots fired at a New Year’s Eve party in the 1200 block of Lewis Avenue.

Police said during the party, a fight broke out, leading to shots fired by multiple individuals. Responding officers located six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

