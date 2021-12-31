YMCA starts 2022 with 8-week fitness challenge

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about using the new year as motivation to get in shape. One of those programs happening at the Ocean Springs YMCA.

“It’s a fitness challenge that offers much more than just weight loss each week,” said Amanda Ray, membership and marketing director at the YMCA-Blossman Branch. “Each week we have a new speaker, we have a new theme, we have a specialty program for those taking part in the program. It’s much more than coming to the gym, working out and losing weight. we want to give them the tools they need. That way after the program they can remain healthy and fit.”

Healthy, fit and consistent.

“Consistency is key. We don’t want to bombard our participants with too much information. The goal is to give them little things each week to help them carry out the mission.”

The challenge begins on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.