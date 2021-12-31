WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

YMCA starts 2022 with 8-week fitness challenge

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about using the new year as motivation to get in shape. One of those programs happening at the Ocean Springs YMCA.

“It’s a fitness challenge that offers much more than just weight loss each week,” said Amanda Ray, membership and marketing director at the YMCA-Blossman Branch. “Each week we have a new speaker, we have a new theme, we have a specialty program for those taking part in the program. It’s much more than coming to the gym, working out and losing weight. we want to give them the tools they need. That way after the program they can remain healthy and fit.”

Healthy, fit and consistent.

“Consistency is key. We don’t want to bombard our participants with too much information. The goal is to give them little things each week to help them carry out the mission.”

The challenge begins on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi

Latest News

The Y Fit challenge begins January 8th for those who either belong to the Y or plan on joining.
YMCA pushes wellness and weight program
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FDA to broaden booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
4,885 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi