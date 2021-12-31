WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi
The missing/runaway teens were ages 14-16 and were found to be living in various motels and...
Operation Boo Dat: 30 arrested, 5 teens recovered in New Orleans area
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Picayune Police Department...
Search underway for person who killed woman at a Picayune RV park
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists

Latest News

200 North Beach Restaurant will help kick the fun off and keep the partying going once the...
Oyster Drop ready to ring in 2022 in Bay St. Louis
Take a look at all the major stories of 2021.
2021 year in review
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee