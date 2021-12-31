WLOX Careers
Search underway for person who killed woman at a Picayune RV park

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - One week after a woman was found dead at a Picayune RV park, her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anna Marie McNeese, 23, was found at the Sun Roamers RV Park on December 23. Officers were called to Lot 115 at the park to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman. First responders confirmed she was dead, and investigators found evidence to suggest it was a homicide.

McNeese’s body is currently at the Mississippi Crime Lab where an autopsy should reveal more details on how she died.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898.

