New South Mississippi church ready for new year

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Parishioners at one South Mississippi church are enjoying their new home, which mixes together both old and new traditions. More importantly, it was able to be built and completed in time for Christmas services.

“The building of the church has been a great celebration of our unity,” said Fr. Patty Mockler, pastor at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Harrison County.

Basically, the parishioners took care of the design and even some of the work on the altar. The stained glass windows came from some areas of Pennsylvania and also from a monastery on Staten Island.

“It’ll seat about 600 people,” said David Niolet, one of the church members who helped design the structure. “The communities in the area came together, we’re still growing, and the community came together, pitched in and helped with the church.”

They helped with everything from the grotto, right down to the painting above the altar.

“The painting behind the altar. George Newton is a parishioner, and he got 12 of our local people to pose for the picture in costume,” Fr. Mockler said.

It’s ready for a growing parish that was established 10 years ago for this growing and diverse area.

“St. Martin De Porres is the patron saint of bi-racial people, and we’re a bi-racial parish, and his relic will be on the alter, and we have a statue of him inside the grotto, so it symbolizes it all. The roots of our parish,” Fr. Mockler added.

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church is located at 9062 Kiln-Delisle Rd. just east of the Hancock/Harrison county line.

