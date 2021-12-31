Friday’s Forecast

The final day of 2021 begins with foggy weather along parts of the Mississippi Coast. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies today. Rain chances are the lowest they’ve been all week, just in time for your New Year’s Eve Friday and Friday night festivities. Most of South Mississippi should come out of today rain-free. But, we can’t completely rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Even if you get a few raindrops, there should still be many rain-free hours too at your location. A powerful cold front will approach the area tomorrow, likely bringing downpours for New Year’s Day Saturday, especially after noon. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a very high chance for rain as the cold front sweeps through our area. Behind the front, a blast of cold arctic air will invade our region Sunday into early next week. A light freeze will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning with wind chill as cold as the 20s. Temperatures will become less chilly around the middle of next week.

