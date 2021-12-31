WLOX Careers
Diamondhead’s Karstyn Altese wins Tommy Moore Memorial

By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - 12-year-old Karstyn Altese of Diamondhead won the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial tournament this week at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. Karstyn won with a score of three-over-par, which resulted in a three-way tie after two rounds. She then won the playoff hole, making her the youngest competitor ever to win the tournament.

Karstyn’s sister Katelynn also earned a top 10 finish, coming in 7th. A strong showing from the talented Altese sisters.

