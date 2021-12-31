WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 already impacting start of Mississippi’s 2022 legislative session

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is already forcing changes to traditional events at...
The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is already forcing changes to traditional events at the start of the legislative session.(Source: WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is already forcing changes to traditional events at the start of the legislative session.

The annual Gulf Coast Legislative Reception and the Mississippi Economic Council Capital Day reception have been postponed. Coast Chamber President Adele Lyons said the decision was made not to host a large gathering with the COVID numbers rising.

POSTPONEMENT! The annual Gulf Coast Legislative Reception set for January 5, 2022 in Jackson has been postponed at the...

Posted by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi on Friday, December 31, 2021

The 2022 Mississippi Legislative Session opens Tuesday at noon. This week Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann told WLOX News Now precautions put in place last session will be in place again, including virtual committee hearings to limit the number of people gathered. Hosemann also said members will also have the ability to watch proceedings from their offices and go to the floor to vote.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Picayune Police Department...
Search underway for person who killed woman at a Picayune RV park
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The missing/runaway teens were ages 14-16 and were found to be living in various motels and...
Operation Boo Dat: 30 arrested, 5 teens recovered in New Orleans area

Latest News

Parishioners at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church are enjoying their new home, which mixes...
New South Mississippi church ready for new year
Four people escaped a fire Friday morning that destroyed a trailer on Shaw Road, and...
Arson suspected in Harrison County trailer fire
Fire which destroyed a trailer on Shaw Road in Harrison County Friday morning. Four people...
RAW VIDEO: Arson suspected in Shaw Rd. trailer fire
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal