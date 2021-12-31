COVID-19 already impacting start of Mississippi’s 2022 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is already forcing changes to traditional events at the start of the legislative session.

The annual Gulf Coast Legislative Reception and the Mississippi Economic Council Capital Day reception have been postponed. Coast Chamber President Adele Lyons said the decision was made not to host a large gathering with the COVID numbers rising.

Posted by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi on Friday, December 31, 2021

The 2022 Mississippi Legislative Session opens Tuesday at noon. This week Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann told WLOX News Now precautions put in place last session will be in place again, including virtual committee hearings to limit the number of people gathered. Hosemann also said members will also have the ability to watch proceedings from their offices and go to the floor to vote.

