WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2019 wreck that killed four people in Colorado.(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in an explosive wreck that killed four people in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting it would not have been his choice.

Prosecutors had argued that as Aguilera-Mederos’ truck barreled down from the mountains, he could have used a runaway ramp alongside the interstate that is designed to safely stop vehicles that have lost their brakes.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi

Latest News

It’s never too early to start thinking about using the new year as motivation to get in shape.
YMCA starts 2022 with 8-week fitness challenge
If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Picayune Police Department...
Search underway for person who killed woman at a Picayune RV park
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver who killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say
As 2022 approaches, the excitement for big and small business grows for all of Gulfport,...
Excitement for Gulfport development grows as new year approaches