Arson suspected in Harrison County trailer fire

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people escaped a fire Friday morning that destroyed a trailer on Shaw Road, and investigators suspect arson.

Firefighters from Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire around 7:15am. The people who escaped were living next to the trailer that caught fire.

Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

A second fire on New Year’s Eve caused moderate damage to a home off County Farm Rd.

A neighbor saw the front of the home was on fire and alerted two people inside, who were able to get out safely. The neighbor also helped extinguish the flames with a hose. Fire investigators say it was sparked by an electrical short with Christmas decorations. Luckily, not one was injured in either fire.

