Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A dramatic rescue on the Tchoutacabouffa River happened Wednesday.

A boater gave two men some advice on where they could find a good fishing hole, and they paid that kindness back by saving his life.

Vondee Pittman Jr. and Chris Weary were out looking for some new spots to try their luck fishing Wednesday morning.

They came across another boater checking his trotlines near Hurricane Hole.

The man suggested a spot for them to try but also mentioned that he was having engine troubles.

“The engine revved up pretty high and when he took off he was headed toward a set of bushes and he kind of cut the boat hard to avoid those bushes,” Weary said.

Weary said the man ducked to avoid getting hit, but what he didn’t know was that his fiberglass boat was now going straight toward the opposite shore.

“And when he raised his head up, he was headed into a tree,” Weary said.

The force of the crash threw the man onto the shore. Pittman and Weary immediately went to help.

“He was unconscious for a minute then he came to. Then he did stop breathing,” Weary said.

“He did some chest compressions,” Pittman added.

“I did perform compressions on him and he came back around and started back talking to us,” Weary continued.

Weary had been trained in CPR a couple of years ago for a job as a bus driver.

“Kind of thankful for it today. Like I said, he stopped breathing, and it just kind of kicked in,” he said.

Pittman, a 22-year Army veteran with combat experience, provided a sense of calm to the chaotic situation.

“I’m glad he was there because I kind of had to lean on him. I kind of panicked at first and I’m glad he was there. I’m definitely glad he was there,” Weary said.

The victim was glad both men were there. He was alert when paramedics arrived at the Cedar Lake boat launch to treat him for a head and arm injury.

“Just in the right place at the right time,” Pittman said. “I’m glad we could help.”

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks is investigating the accident.

