WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A dramatic rescue on the Tchoutacabouffa River happened Wednesday.

A boater gave two men some advice on where they could find a good fishing hole, and they paid that kindness back by saving his life.

Vondee Pittman Jr. and Chris Weary were out looking for some new spots to try their luck fishing Wednesday morning.

They came across another boater checking his trotlines near Hurricane Hole.

The man suggested a spot for them to try but also mentioned that he was having engine troubles.

“The engine revved up pretty high and when he took off he was headed toward a set of bushes and he kind of cut the boat hard to avoid those bushes,” Weary said.

Weary said the man ducked to avoid getting hit, but what he didn’t know was that his fiberglass boat was now going straight toward the opposite shore.

“And when he raised his head up, he was headed into a tree,” Weary said.

The force of the crash threw the man onto the shore. Pittman and Weary immediately went to help.

“He was unconscious for a minute then he came to. Then he did stop breathing,” Weary said.

“He did some chest compressions,” Pittman added.

“I did perform compressions on him and he came back around and started back talking to us,” Weary continued.

Weary had been trained in CPR a couple of years ago for a job as a bus driver.

“Kind of thankful for it today. Like I said, he stopped breathing, and it just kind of kicked in,” he said.

Pittman, a 22-year Army veteran with combat experience, provided a sense of calm to the chaotic situation.

“I’m glad he was there because I kind of had to lean on him. I kind of panicked at first and I’m glad he was there. I’m definitely glad he was there,” Weary said.

The victim was glad both men were there. He was alert when paramedics arrived at the Cedar Lake boat launch to treat him for a head and arm injury.

“Just in the right place at the right time,” Pittman said. “I’m glad we could help.”

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

Latest News

Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Man hospitalized after boating accident
Mississippi lawmakers head back to Jackson next week. One of the first orders of businesses for...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists