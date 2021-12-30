Thursday’s Forecast

Fog and hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible today. Can’t rule out a strong to severe storm or two. By the end of Thursday in South Mississippi, some will see rain, some will hear thunder, but few, if any, will have storm damage. Tomorrow brings a lower chance for rain for your New Year’s Eve Friday and Friday night festivities and some areas may not get any rain at all by the end of Friday. But, New Year’s Day Saturday and Saturday night will likely bring a round of downpours and thunderstorms as a powerful cold front approaches our area from the west. Behind the front, a blast of cold arctic air will invade our region Sunday into early next week. A light freeze will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning with wind chill as cold as the 20s. Temperatures will become less chilly around the middle of next week.

