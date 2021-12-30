WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

See how to cash in on the billions of dollars in unclaimed property in the United States

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10...
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.(KOLO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Did you know there are billions of dollars in unclaimed property across the country in coffers?

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 10 people have unclaimed cash or property waiting for them.

“There are literally billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by governments and treasuries within the United States,” according to the NAUPA website.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

It’s free and easy to see if you have unclaimed cash in your state. Just make sure you are using your state’s official unclaimed property program, not a third-party service.

Click here to find your state’s official program website using the interactive map. You’ll want to check each state in which you’ve lived or done business.

You just fill in your name and can narrow the search with your city or zip code. From there, look for your name on the list, and you can claim any property that’s yours.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

Latest News

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden in call to press Putin to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike
Winds of change will bring a weather whiplash! From feeling like the 80s to a wind chill in the...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas