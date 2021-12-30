Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - No arrests are expected to be made in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man who died in Biloxi late Wednesday night, say police.

According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he had a previous relationship with. It happened at approximately 11pm at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Police say a call was made to 911 after a resident in the area heard a gunshot and saw the man lying on the ground outside of the apartment building. When officers arrived, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, stated a release from Biloxi Police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man had parked at a neighboring apartment complex, then walked to the apartment where the woman lived. Other people were inside the apartment with the woman at the time, said police. According to authorities, the man was shot after forcing open an exterior door to gain entry into the woman’s apartment.

Investigators are still collecting information and evidence. However, an arrest is not expected at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for consideration by the Grand Jury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

