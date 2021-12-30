WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Person burned after flame ignites at Clinton gas station

The gas station where the incident happened.
The gas station where the incident happened.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was burned after a fire ignited at a gas station.

The incident happened at the Kroger gas station in Clinton on Wednesday.

Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge says someone was filling their vehicle and was flicking a lighter. He says the dense vapors from the gas caused the spark to ignite.

He warns people should be vigilant while pumping gas and avoid leaving their car doors open, because the vapors get inside the vehicle and can be ignited by anything that puts off a spark, including any electronic devices.

At least one person was burned during the incident.

Blackledge says there is still an investigation into how the fire happened.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot after trying to enter the apartment of a woman he...
Police: Man dies after being shot trying to enter woman’s apartment in Biloxi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
4,885 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S.
Louisiana breaks daily COVID record for second day in a row