WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pascagoula missionaries stranded in Malawi now on their way home

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFRICA (WLOX) - After 10 days of uncertainty, a group of Pascagoula missionaries is finally on their way home.

They had traveled to Malawi in Africa for what was scheduled to be an eight-day visit.

More than a week after they were scheduled to arrive home, members of New Manna International Ministries just arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday evening with one final leg to their journey. Shiquita Wells spoke with WLOX from the airport.

“So we have a three-hour wait here and we have two hours to go home, John, and get to New Orleans and see our family,” Wells said.

After 24 hours in the air, the group is tired but happy to be back in the states.

“So we’re very grateful, we’re thankful to God for the safety while we were hid in the missionary camp there. I don’t know, my heart is full,” Wells said.

The group was stopped from leaving Malawi on Dec. 19 because of what they believed was a scheme to extort money from them related to the COVID-19 tests required to fly. Two members of their delegation were able to return home, but six more were forced to hide in the missionary camp, fearful of their fate.

“We were able to get to another testing site. We were all able to take our PCR test and everybody did receive their results. They were all negative. From there, we called the airline and were able to devise a plan to get tickets set up to fly back home,” Wells said.

They credited help from other churches back home which provided not only prayers of support but the additional money needed to come home.

“I’m very thankful that at times like this you kind of just...you are able to see those who really care. We’ve had so many people reach out to us during this time. Not only that, it just shows that God never forgets you. He will keep you protected and He is faithful to you, and for that I am grateful,” Wells said.

While late arrival Wednesday night in New Orleans will not make for an elaborate homecoming, that does not mean there fanfare will be lost.

“But I can assure you that Sunday will be a day to be at New Mannah International Ministries. I think all hearts will be happy and celebrating our homecoming and just celebrating how good God has been to us and this mission,” Wells said.

Wells said U.S. Embassy in Malawi had closed for Christmas and wasn’t much help to the group. However, they did bring some food and water to them the day before they departed and escorted them to the airport.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

Latest News

Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Man hospitalized after boating accident
Mississippi lawmakers head back to Jackson next week. One of the first orders of businesses for...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.