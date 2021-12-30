Excitement for Gulfport development grows as new year approaches

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As 2022 approaches, so does the excitement for Gulfport development, especially in the downtown area.

In fact, this year could see the fruition of plans that began many years ago. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery saw enough potential in downtown Gulfport to locate here more than a year ago.

“We sat down one morning for breakfast and looked at this location and the rest is history,” said Mia Jacobs, co-owner.

And now they see what the future can bring.

“We’re looking forward to trying to get more corporate sponsorship in the year 2022,” she added.

The same is true for her husband, Charles.

“We’re just excited about what’s going on here in downtown Gulfport and we wanted to be a part of that growth,” he said.

New businesses are coming into downtown Gulfport as others are closing down.

Lenny Sawyer of Sawyer Real Estate is bullish about the new year.

“With the young people moving in downtown, it’s going to cater to their needs,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw a small grocery store if you build some apartments their talking about.”

In particular, Town Center, the multi-use hotel and business district going on the corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49.

“I think it’s one of those catalysts that changes some of our profile of our city and downtown - not just from a physical profile, but an economic profile as well,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “It brings a new dimension of downtown living.”

Hewes is also excited about infrastructure with Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act funds to support it 100 miles of roads and infrastructure.

And there’s much more.

“You’ve got the blue economy, which I think is going to be the key in the next 20 years probably, as people come with a lot of high-tech jobs,” Hewes said. “And then you look at 30th Avenue with the port traffic coming out there. That whole area is going to be, not just dressed out but improved from a road standpoint.”

Another big project: the new $30 million Job Corps Center.

“The word’s getting out. People are discovering this area,” Hewes said. “And so all these things we’ve been working for years, it takes time, are coming to fruition.”

There’s another big development in downtown Gulfport that is on the radar again. Starting Monday, work will begin once more to finish the facade and start inside renovations.

The project should be finished by the end of 2022.

