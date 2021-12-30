ARPA funding one of many topics to take center stage during legislative session, Sen. Michel says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State senators should have a pretty clear idea by the second week of the 2022 session on how it wants to spend Mississippi’s $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

“We go into session Tuesday and our chairman, Sen. John Polk, has already told us to be prepared upon recess... for the ARPA subcommittee to meet,” District 25 Sen. Walter Michel said. “I believe he’s got us planning to meet every day next week, and our goal will be to come up with our suggestion on how to use the various buckets of funding and have that done by the following week.”

Michel is a member of the seven-person Appropriations subcommittee assigned to make recommendations on how to spend ARPA revenue.

“By the second week of the legislative session, it is our subcommittee’s goal to have the game plan on how we want to spend the $1.8 billion.”

District 25 Sen. Walter Michel (Special to WLBT)

The 2022 legislative session begins Tuesday. Much of the session will be spent determining how the state will spend billions of dollars in federal and state funds, including the $1.8 billion ARPA money, as well as more than a billion dollars in state revenues that came in over last year’s revenue projections.

Michel, who represents parts of Northeast Jackson, Madison, and Ridgeland, said the state has never been flushed with so much cash, and that determining how to spend it will be a challenge.

That funding aside, the longtime lawmaker says the state also is planning to tackle medical marijuana and Congressional and legislative redistricting. He said Speaker of the House Philip Gunn also will be putting forward a plan to cut income taxes.

“One example of what we’re facing, when we held the hearings and heard from many different organizations. They all knew we had $1.8 billion to spend, but when you collectively add up all the requests, it was close to $8 billion worth of requests,” he said. “It’s much easier when we have a tight budget.”

Michel said a large portion of ARPA money will go to water and sewer projects, as well as broadband expansion.

“We want to make darn sure that what we fund is within the law of the American Rescue Plan Act,” he said. “What we want to make sure what we don’t do is fund something that has been deemed an improper expenditure and we have to claw back the money.”

“The safest way is water and sewer projects, broadband, and lost wages. It’s very clear from the language in the American Rescue Plan Act that those three fit the guidelines, and believe me, we could spend $1.8 billion on that without any trouble alone.”

He said one plan proposed by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann would be to provide matching funds to municipalities who use their ARPA on infrastructure projects.

Michel said a “good example” of how the matching funds could be used would be to provide Ridgeland with additional monies to help expand city sewer service to the recently annexed portion of the city.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld the Madison County city’s plans to bring in approximately 4.9 square miles of property west of its previous city limits.

That area includes property along Greens Crossing Road, North Livingston Road, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and North and West County Line roads.

“They were out in the county and were not on the city’s septic system,” he said. “Ridgeland has a game plan to run sewer service to those new residents and that’s exactly what these ARPA funds are meant to do.”

Water and sewer also top Jackson’s 2022 legislative wish list. Documents show Jackson will be seeking at least $83 million in funding to shore up problems with its water and sewer systems and to bring both systems into compliance with federal law.

Among requests, Jackson will be seeking around $20.6 million to make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and $15.6 million to make repairs at the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

Michel said Jackson city leaders had not reached out to him about the upcoming session.

Come January, lawmakers also will be working on medical marijuana legislation, Congressional and Legislative redistricting, and determining how to provide additional supplemental income to nurses and other front-line workers in the state.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.