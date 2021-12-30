WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

4,885 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

479 new cases and three deaths were reported in the six lower counties on Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Thursday. That total is for the 24-hour period between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

In the six lower counties, 479 new cases were reported in the following counties: Harrison County (162), Jackson County (134), Pearl River County (67), Hancock County (65), Stone County (27), and George County (24). In those six counties, a total of three new deaths that occurred between Dec. 21-29 were reported in Jackson County.

As of Dec. 29 at 3pm, there have been a total of 543,737 cases and 10,450 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George518180739
Hancock81031328515
Harrison35,98756753880
Jackson25,61439628541
Pearl River10,10124421042
Stone3760678814
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Thursday.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 29, there were 514 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 123 were in the ICU and 57 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Thursday.(MSDH)

A Health Alert released by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday warned about the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks over the last week. Some key points include:

  • Hospitalizations have increased at a very rapid rate as well, with 400 total admissions forCOVID-19 reported on 12/27/2021, compared to just 239 on 12/24/2021.
  • Outbreaks in nursing home settings have almost doubled in the last week, up to 63 total outbreaks on 12/27/2021.
  • There is an increased demand for testing in the last week as well and the percent positivity has increased to approximately 11% statewide.
  • Omicron cases are growing. For the week ending December 25, 2021, the Omicron variant accounted for approximately 13% of all samples sequenced in the state, up from approximately 8% in the previous week. Samples collected in the last two weeks still pending sequencing.
  • The Omicron variant is significantly more infectious than the Delta variant, potentially 50% more, and we anticipate this variant will become the predominant strain in Mississippi in the coming days to weeks.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have...
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated...
Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially...
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Two Coast boaters were in the right place at the right time today to help save a fellow boater...
Two men come to aid of crashed boater in Biloxi
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

Latest News

The Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the U.S.
Louisiana breaks daily COVID record for second day in a row
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID