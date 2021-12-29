Wednesday’s Forecast

Fog will be possible again today and could linger near beachfront areas late into the day. Keep your raincoats and umbrellas ready. Continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. We already saw around an inch of rain in some spots since last night and an additional half-inch to an inch of rain is projected across parts of South Mississippi by the end of today. Can’t rule out a few strong to severe thunderstorms today, primarily from midday into the PM hours: our risk level is currently very low, only a one on a scale of one to five. The higher the risk level the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur. If any severe thunderstorms actually develop, then they would be capable of producing straight-line wind gusts topping 50 miles per hour, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Tonight and tomorrow will continue our chance for scattered thunderstorms, some strong. New Year’s Eve Friday may bring a few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder. But there should be some rain-free hours too, hopefully allowing for somewhat of an opportunity to sneak in a few festivities between any possible raindrops. New Year’s Day Saturday will likely bring downpours as a powerful cold front moves in from the northwest. A few showers may linger into Sunday before drying out Monday. The weekend cold front gives us a welcome break from our recent warm spell. Monday morning could bring cold 30s with a wind chill in the 20s. Monday afternoon may be cool with highs in the 50s and crisp low humidity. Cool and crisp conditions continue into next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.