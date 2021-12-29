WLOX Careers
Texas Tech beats Mississippi State in 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Raiders of Texas Tech were 9.5 point underdogs to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the Red Raiders came in from West Texas on fire from the opening kickoff.

Tech used a punishing ground game to move for its first touchdown on its opening possession.

Tahj Brooks broke clean through the left side for a 19-yard touchdown with 12:45 to play in the first quarter for a 7-nothing Red Raiders lead.

Brooks led all rushers with 107 yards on the ground. But after Tech took a 10-zip lead, the Bulldogs got rolling on the arm of quarterback Will Rogers.

Rogers find Rara Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown strike to make it 10-7 with 14:15 left in the first half. Rogers winds up 32 of 53 for 290 yards and that TD.

Problem is, the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times, while Texas Tech didn’t give up one.

Texas Tech freshman Quarterback Donovan Smith, looking like a seasoned veteran, threw for 252 yards on 15-of-28 passing, plus a third-quarter touchdown to make it 27-7 in the third

He also had a rushing touchdown.

Texas Tech won the 63rd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, beating Mississippi State 34-7.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

