Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gautier woman was hit by a small, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home around 7:30 Monday evening.

The Gautier Police Department is investigating the incident, and officials said it was dropped by a drone.

It weighs about .45 pounds and is made of cast iron.

“They were transported to the hospital and released,” Sgt. James McGhee said.

A family member named Serenity Smith tells WLOX the woman injured was her 20-year-old sister-in-law.

The two were outside their family home at the corner of Periwinkle Cove and Plumaria Drive when it was released above their yard.

“The thing is, they can vary from small, miniature drones that a small child could play with up into, you know, your $20,000 or higher-end drones that can carry bigger objects,” McGhee said. “And so, this can be a danger when you’re dropping objects that can possibly injure residents and things in the area. So, we are taking it seriously because it could cause serious bodily injuries.”

Smith said the falling object fractured her sister-in-law’s arm and shattered her phone screen. She also said it is not the first time something like this has happened, but the fourth.

She said within the last month, three glass objects were also dropped above the home near Dolphin Drive.

“If we can prove that it was intentional, then it does become a crime,” McGhee said. “It could be a prank. It could be something that they’re intentionally doing to injure people. So, we don’t want to take that chance of that being a problem in the community.”

The woman was released from the hospital in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Police are now trying to find the drone pilot.

“We’re still working to gather leads, talking to neighbors, talking to people in the neighborhoods,” McGhee said.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

