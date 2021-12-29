Ocean Springs getting ready for New Year’s Eve celebrations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities across the Coast are getting ready for the big New Year’s Eve celebration of saying goodbye to 2021 in style.

New Year’s Eve has always been really important to downtown Ocean Springs for economic development, but especially for those new venues that have just opened within the last couple of months, it’s a big way to kick off big business for the new year.

It is one of those keystone events for Ocean Springs, right up there with Mardi Gras, Peter Anderson Festival and Cruisin’ the Coast.

Downtown is well-positioned to accommodate the celebrations.

“There’s a lot downtown has to offer,” said Kenny Williams, owner of Mosaic Restaurant and The Beer House. “We have the spot down here, a number of different walkable bars. It’s a very friendly, family-oriented environment.”

One of those new businesses ready for the first-time experience is the nano-brewery Lost Spring Brewing Company, located right behind The Lady May and Mosaic.

“We just opened about a month and a half ago,” said Nolan Keith, a partner with Lost Spring. “But, it’s been an excellent time to open because we’ve gotten through some really cool holiday weekends, through some event weekends. Now, we get to celebrate the new year with everyone in this new venture in downtown Ocean Springs. So, it’s a really exciting time.”

All that is with safety in mind.

“The main thing we want people to do is have a good time and call Uber at the end of the night,” Williams added.

