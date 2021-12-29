WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We’re back in the warm and muggy air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible. Some of us may see heavy downpours, while others of us will stay rain-free. There is a low end risk for severe weather. We can’t rule out some strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Tonight will feature more hit or miss showers and storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s. There will be another chance for a few showers and storms on Thursday. It’ll stay warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. There’s also a low end risk for severe weather. Isolated showers are possible on New Year’s Eve with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

New Year’s Day will be very warm and humid. We’ll easily reach the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front moving in that night will likely bring showers and storms. After the front passes, it will turn much, much cooler by Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s in the morning, but we’ll plummet into the low 30s by Monday morning. Sunshine is expected on Monday with highs only in the mid 50s.

