WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.(Corbett Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded to the Multnomah Falls trail for a report that a hiker had fallen about 30 feet.

It said the woman was clinging to a tree root 300 feet over a cliff. Bystanders gave her some small rope to help her.

Firefighters lowered a rope technician to the woman and tied her into its rope system to bring her to safety. She was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Plenty of warmth but not many showers expected today. Better rain chances tonight and tomorrow....
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman