WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between two US Marshals seated in foreground, watching proceedings in her sex abuse trial in New York, Friday Dec. 10, 2021.(Elizabeth Williams | AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors deliberating the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial were told Wednesday they would have to work through the New Year’s holiday after they inquired about that possibility — the latest sign that a verdict was not near in the monthlong trial.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan cited an “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City as she explained to lawyers out of the jury’s presence why she was asking jurors to work at least an extra hour each day and every day through the week.

Minutes after arriving to begin deliberations Wednesday, the jury sent the judge a note asking if they were also required to work on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with the latter falling on a Saturday. Nathan sent them a note saying that they were, unless any of them faced a “substantial hardship” because of immovable commitments.

The jury also asked for transcripts of testimony from five trial witnesses as it weighs the evidence prosecutors presented to try to prove allegations that Maxwell recruited and groomed teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein — and herself — to sexually abuse.

Maxwell appeared encouraged by the long deliberations, with her eyes lighting up after the judge received a request by the jury for transcripts of testimony from some defense witnesses. They included a memory expert who testified that memories can be corrupted over time by outside influences.

Defense lawyers say that Maxwell was made a scapegoat by the U.S. government after Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited his own sex trafficking trial.

Maxwell, 60, was arrested in July 2020 and, deemed a flight risk, has been held without bail ever since. Nathan has repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a $28.5 million package that would have required Maxwell to submit to 24-hour armed guards at her residence to ensure her appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year
WLOX is partnering with American Red Cross to sponsor the 39th annual New Years blood drive...
39th annual New Years blood drive happening this week in Biloxi
JJ Smith is now a nursing technician at Lexington Medical Center. But just one year ago, he was...
COVID-19 patient becomes EMT to lend support through personal experience