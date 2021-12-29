WLOX Careers
Future of medical marijuana in Mississippi remains uncertain

By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi lawmakers head back to Jackson next week.

One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be hammering out how the sale of medical marijuana will be implemented in Mississippi.

Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves indicated the legislators will have some work to do.

Taking to social media, Gov. Tate Reeves explained his hesitancy for signing a medical marijuana bill.

In a push for a special session, lawmakers met this fall to draft a bill, but Reeves never called a special session and in this latest post, Reeves said he wouldn’t agree to a bill that allows for 3.5 grams of marijuana per person per day and suggested cutting that amount in half.

“I hope that legislative leaders will see fit to consider reducing the tremendous amount of weed they seek to make legally accessible so that I can sign their bill and we can put this issue to rest,” the governor wrote.

State Rep. Lee Yancey has worked to negotiate the bill in the House. He said the 3.5 grams is comparable to the maximum amount in 37 other states where medical marijuana is legal and said the governor is arguing over how that amount is divided.

Yancy believes as the bill stands now it would pass in both chambers and he’s ready to resolve the issue that 74% of Mississippians voted in favor of 2020, saying, “It is compassion to give doctors another tool other than opioids to deal with these severe conditions.”

According to Yancey, the bill needs 60% approval to pass both chambers and if necessary 67% would override a governor’s veto.

The governor raised another concern in his post, saying the bill as it stands now would theoretically allow more than a billion legal joints to be sold in Mississippi each year.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

