Demand for COVID-19 testing on the rise as seasonal illnesses make the rounds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 2,700 new cases Tuesday marks the biggest jump in cases since the summer surge in September, and some medical professionals expect the trend to continue as we head toward the new year.

“We absolutely have seen an increase in testing numbers,” said Anne Musgrove, nurse practitioner and director of advanced practice at Memorial Hospital. “It started last week and, of course, after the holiday when people gathered, we saw an exponential increase yesterday.

“We are trying to avoid the drive-through testing. It may be inevitable, but we’re going to have some staffing difficulties with that model because of illness within our own staff and the nursing shortages here on the Coast.”

Another issue compounding the problem for local walk-in clinics is that COVID-19 isn’t the only disease making the rounds.

Patients sick with COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold are all rushing to get tested, and sorting them out is becoming a challenge.

“We are seeing flu, we are seeing metapneumovirus, we are seeing a whole lot of things that present exactly the same way as COVID-19, and if you test early on with any of those illnesses, you may get a false negative,” Musgrove said.

Even doctors and nurses can’t just tell from the symptoms.

“Early on, everything presents the same; the delta, the omicron, sinusitis, colds, they all sort of come in looking the same way. The testing really differentiates what the person really has,” she said.

If the test isn’t timed just right, it could mean a return trip to the clinic.

“When patients come in and they’ve only been symptomatic for a day or so and everything comes back negative, that’s when it gets really difficult to sort of figure what we’re dealing with, and we may actually ask those patients to come back and get retested as their illness progresses,” she said.

Musgrove said many patients come in thinking they have seasonal allergies, but instead test positive for COVID-19. When you come in for a test is likely the best way to avoid a repeat trip for a second test.

“I think as soon as you feel bad, you should stay home. As far as getting tested, I think if you get tested in the first 24 hours of feeling bad, you’re most likely to get a false negative. So if you can stay home in that first 24 hours and then come out to a clinic if your symptoms persist, that’s probably ideal for us to get a positive reading the first time you are tested,” she said.

The only good news in all of this is that the omicron variant has consistently shown milder symptoms.

Musgrove said physicians can’t tell whether a person will get sick enough to be hospitalized until about the eighth day of a COVID-19 infection.

