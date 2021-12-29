Bay St. Louis restaurant preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s no shortage of New Year’s Eve parties happening across South Mississippi, and one event in Bay St. Louis is looking to take the prize.

200 North Beach Restaurant is planning for a packed night.

“We’re going to have about 250 people downstairs. Another 100, 150 upstairs,” said restaurant manager Michael D’Angelo.

That’s because the venue hosting a New Year’s Eve bash.

“We got music, food, fun, fireworks, a confetti cannon,” he added.

And, of course, the Oyster Drop.

“It’s a pneumatic oyster created by Steve Barney, a local artist. That thing is going to go up about 15 feet above the building. Come down like the Big Apple drop in New York City,” D’Angelo said.

Best of all...

“It’s a free event. We have a lot going on,” D’Angelo said.

David Sallis is the keyboardist for The Dave Maley Band, and he’s no stranger to the Oyster Drop.

“We just had such a fun time two years ago. We’re so excited to do it again. we have some great music for the crowd, good energy like last time, so we’re super looking forward to it,” Sallis said.

Marilyn Taylor, lead singer of Assumed Risk, is also excited. Her band is opening the event, and it’s gigs like this that can really put local artists in the spotlight.

“We’re hoping that this will open up doors for opportunity around the Coast for us,” she said.

Despite the pressure, 200 North Beach is feeling good about its plans.

“We’re just trying to host the party the best we can,” D’Angelo said.

200 North Beach wants to thank the Silver Slipper Casino and City of Bay St. Louis for helping to make this event possible.

