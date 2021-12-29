WLOX Careers
39th annual New Years blood drive happening this week in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a critical blood shortage happening across the country, residents in South Mississippi have the chance to help this week.

WLOX is partnering with American Red Cross to sponsor the 39th annual New Years blood drive through Thursday at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

The blood drive will be open from noon to 7pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday Dec. 30. On New Year’s Eve, the blood drive will be open from 10am to 4pm. The blood drive will be located just outside of Belk on the south side of the mall near Shoe Department.

Everyone who donates will receive a commemorative Red Cross t-shirt, be able to play bingo to win additional prizes, and be entered into a raffle to win an Apple iPad Mini.

Since the start of the blood drive, 39 years ago, the WLOX-TV annual New Year Blood Drive has collected more than 12,000 pints of blood.

The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed this holiday season.

Appointments aren’t necessary but may speed up the process. You can register ahead of time online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

