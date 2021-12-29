WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3,594 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

417 new cases and no deaths were reported in the six lower counties on Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,594 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths in the state Wednesday. That total is for the 24-hour period between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

In the six lower counties, 417 new cases were reported in the following counties: Jackson County (144), Harrison County (143), Pearl River County (67), Hancock County (44), George County (10), and Stone County (9).

As of Dec. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 538,852 cases and 10,439 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George515780739
Hancock80381328115
Harrison35,82556753880
Jackson25,48039328541
Pearl River10,00724421042
Stone3733678814
As of Dec. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 538,852 cases and 10,439 deaths reported in...
As of Dec. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 538,852 cases and 10,439 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 27, there were 400 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 105 were in the ICU and 52 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

As of Dec. 27, there were 400 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
As of Dec. 27, there were 400 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 105 were in the ICU and 52 were on a ventilator.(MSDH)

A Health Alert released by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday warned about the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks over the last week. Some key points include:

  • Hospitalizations have increased at a very rapid rate as well, with 400 total admissions forCOVID-19 reported on 12/27/2021, compared to just 239 on 12/24/2021.
  • Outbreaks in nursing home settings have almost doubled in the last week, up to 63 total outbreaks on 12/27/2021.
  • There is an increased demand for testing in the last week as well and the percent positivity has increased to approximately 11% statewide.
  • Omicron cases are growing. For the week ending December 25, 2021, the Omicron variant accounted for approximately 13% of all samples sequenced in the state, up from approximately 8% in the previous week. Samples collected in the last two weeks still pending sequencing.
  • The Omicron variant is significantly more infectious than the Delta variant, potentially 50% more, and we anticipate this variant will become the predominant strain in Mississippi in the coming days to weeks.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have...
Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.(MSDH)
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.
In young people, most cases are among ages 11-17.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 48% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. That’s much lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 62%. As for booster shots, 29% of Mississippians have received one.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated...
Most Mississippians who contract COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially...
Most Mississippians who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated against the virus.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman
The City of Pascagoula has been made aware that several citizens have received text messages...
Pascagoula warns of text message scam

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,594 cases, 19 new deaths reported Weds.
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Health officials say they are seeing the flu, metapneumovirus and other illnesses presenting...
Demand for COVID-19 testing on the rise as seasonal illnesses make the rounds