WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnte Pouerie, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old LaZarius Smith. He is...
Suspect in teen’s murder also accused of shooting vehicle with his baby, child’s mother in it, say court documents
One of the first orders of businesses for the 2022 legislative session is expected to be...
Reeves won’t sign medical marijuana bill until amount is cut in half. Here’s how much is allowed in other states.
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck
Ocean Springs will begin issuing citations for uninsured motorists at the beginning of the year...
Ocean Springs cracking down on uninsured motorists

Latest News

Rain chances should decrease just in time for any New Year's Eve Friday festivities. But, you...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Doctors, hospitals say life-saving COVID treatment in short supply due to ineffectiveness against new variant
After 10 days of uncertainty, a group of missionaries from New Manna International Ministries...
Pascagoula missionaries stranded in Malawi now on their way home
Doctors, hospitals say life-saving COVID treatment in short supply due to ineffectiveness...
Doctors, hospitals say life-saving COVID treatment in short supply due to ineffectiveness against new variant
The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
State legislature set to redraw district lines during the beginning of session