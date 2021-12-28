WLOX Careers
Year in Review: Tourism bouncing back in 2021 after dismal year full of restrictions

By Hugh Keeton
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With 2020 restrictions lifted and a built-up appetite for travel, it was a record-breaking year for tourism on the Coast.

Hitting the jackpot is exactly what the Coast’s twelve casinos did over the last 12 months.

The $1.47 billion in casino revenue is the most ever reported in a single year.

“They’ve adapted well to the pandemic; they’ve created a safe and welcoming environment. I think the drive-in market and people probably not wanting to get on airplanes as much has helped Mississippi tremendously to lure tourists here,” said Michael Sunderman, owner and publisher of M2 Media Corp.

Driving the traffic to casinos were events like Cruisin’ The Coast, breaking a record this year with more than 9,000 classic cars registered for the 25th anniversary.

The success of Cruisin' the Coast is a boon to South Mississippi’s tourism and economy, but it also comes with its fair share of headaches.

“I live in Pearl River, Louisiana, but I bring my money and my business over here to Cruisin’ the Coast,” said one visitor during the annual event.

Those visitors spent their money, allowed small businesses to cash in.

“I think this has been our biggest year yet.”

A push to bring hockey back to the Coast Coliseum couldn’t be going any better. The coliseum scheduled three Federal Prospects Hockey League contests, and a game earlier this month attracted the largest crowd in league history. It’s just the latest 2021 success story for the coliseum.

The Coast Coliseum is hosting three hockey games in December with hopes of bringing a team back to Biloxi by next year.(WLOX)

“We caught fire in April and had probably the best April we’ve had in the history of the building,” said Coast Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell. “June was strong, July was good, August was good and October was phenomenal.”

While tourism statistics could be described as a boom, the commission designed to attract visitors dealt with its own controversy following the sudden resignation of Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra.

Now three months later, the commission continues looking for Segarra’s replacement.

Even with as many visitors who flocked to South Mississippi this year, 2022 could be bigger with the return of Mardi Gras parades after the celebration was canceled in 2021.

