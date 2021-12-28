Tuesday’s Forecast

A foggy start to Tuesday for parts of South Mississippi. Most of the fog will clear away by 10AM. However, foggy conditions may linger for some beachfront, coastal, and marine areas late into the day. It’s a mild morning in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80 which is more like October than late December. Today brings hit-or-miss showers with isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances will be higher tonight into tomorrow and Wednesday as atmospheric moisture continues to spread across our region from the Gulf of Mexico making it easy for showers to develop each day this week. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible in South Mississippi on Wednesday, Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night but our risk level is a one on a scale of one to five. The higher the risk level the higher the probability that damaging thunderstorms will actually occur. So, our risk level will be very low but not zero. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on New Year’s Eve Friday and Friday night but there may be some rain-free hours too, allowing for an opportunity to sneak in some festivities between any possible raindrops. We’ll probably see a round of downpours on New Year’s Day Saturday as a powerful cold front moves in from the northwest. A few showers may linger into Sunday before drying out Monday. The weekend cold front give a welcome break from our recent warm spell. Monday morning could bring cold 30s with a cool afternoon in the 50s with crisp low humidity.

