Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal single-car accident on Christmas Eve took the life of 37-year-old Danielle Morgan. The single mother of five was heading home from the store after purchasing more gifts for her children.

Family members believe Morgan suffered a seizure causing her vehicle to leave the road and enter an embankment.

They describe her as a great mother who never met a stranger.

Katherine Lee met Morgan more than 10 years ago while working at a hotel in Montgomery. Morgan was checking in and Lee says they clicked instantly.

When Lee moved to Sylacauga, it wasn’t long before Morgan and her children came along.

Lee describes Morgan as having a beautiful smile that could light up any room. Although she moved first, she says Morgan was a familiar face throughout the city.

“I’ve been working here 6 years,” says Lee. “She’s been here 2 years, but she probably knows more people than I do. She just had that personality. You know she didn’t meet any strangers. She was just jolly. Met no strangers. Talkative. If you saw her in one place, she remembered you and she was going to speak at the next place.”

Troy Morgan says his sister was a devoted mother and his hero. Always putting her children first. She made sure they always had what they wanted and needed. Morgan says that’s exactly what she was doing when the tragic accident occurred.

“She was on her way home to celebrate Christmas and unfortunately turned out to be a tragic, tragic evening,” says Morgan. “It seems like she had a seizure. Some type of medical event that caused her to black out and unfortunately had the injury that took her life.”

Lee reflects on Christmas Day as so many of us spent time with our families, while five children spent their first holiday of many without their mother.

“They woke up Christmas morning without theirs,” says Lee. “And actually the presents that she got them is still at their house. And they haven’t even opened them yet. So I mean we woke up with our families. They didn’t. That’s all they had was their mom. She was a single mom that struggled and made it happen.”

Morgan’s children are currently living with other family members. Her family has set up a GoFundMe. If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

