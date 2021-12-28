Scattered showers and storms possible tonight.

Once again, it was very warm and humid today. Tonight will stay mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely late tonight into early Wednesday morning. A few storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. While the overall risk for severe weather is low, we can’t rule out some strong wind gusts, small hail, or a brief tornado. It will be very warm and humid again with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will be similar with scattered showers and storms. There will also remain a low risk for severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

New Year’s Eve will stay warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are possible. We’ll kick off the new year with highs in the 70s on Saturday. More showers and storms are possible ahead of a strong cold front. This front will drastically cool us down on Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s in the morning. We’ll drop into the 30s by Monday morning, and highs will only reach the low 50s.

