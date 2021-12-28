WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms possible tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Once again, it was very warm and humid today. Tonight will stay mild and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely late tonight into early Wednesday morning. A few storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. While the overall risk for severe weather is low, we can’t rule out some strong wind gusts, small hail, or a brief tornado. It will be very warm and humid again with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will be similar with scattered showers and storms. There will also remain a low risk for severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

New Year’s Eve will stay warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are possible. We’ll kick off the new year with highs in the 70s on Saturday. More showers and storms are possible ahead of a strong cold front. This front will drastically cool us down on Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 60s in the morning. We’ll drop into the 30s by Monday morning, and highs will only reach the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Plenty of warmth but not many showers expected today. Better rain chances tonight and tomorrow....
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers and storms possible tonight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Breezy, warm and humid today. Scattered t-storms tonight and tomorrow.
Don't be surprised if our weather turns somewhat stormy at times between Wednesday and...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast