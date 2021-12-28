Pascagoula warns of text message scam

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are warning of another scam going around in Pascagoula.

The City of Pascagoula has been made aware that several citizens have received text messages claiming to have an update on their utility bills.

The city says this is a scam and no one should open any links associated with the message.

The City of Pascagoula Utilities Department will never contact a citizen by text message.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.