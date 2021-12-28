WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pascagoula warns of text message scam

The City of Pascagoula has been made aware that several citizens have received text messages...
The City of Pascagoula has been made aware that several citizens have received text messages claiming to have an update on their utility bills.(Madison Martin)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are warning of another scam going around in Pascagoula.

The City of Pascagoula has been made aware that several citizens have received text messages claiming to have an update on their utility bills.

The city says this is a scam and no one should open any links associated with the message.

The City of Pascagoula Utilities Department will never contact a citizen by text message.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Plenty of warmth but not many showers expected today. Better rain chances tonight and tomorrow....
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The nonprofit had to leave their other location on Water Street because the lease ran out on...
Loaves and Fishes serves up meals at new location
If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
As of Dec. 26, there were 326 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
2,698 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi