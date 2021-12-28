WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Loaves and Fishes serves up meals at new location

The nonprofit had to leave their other location on Water Street because the lease ran out on...
The nonprofit had to leave their other location on Water Street because the lease ran out on the building, so Back Bay Mission stepped up to help Loaves and Fishes continue serving more than 60,000 meals a year to those in need.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -We’re a couple of days away from a new year, but for Loaves and Fishes, the new start happened on Tuesday as they began to serve meals at their new location at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi.

“Everything has fallen into place, and most of all the people that eat with us are so grateful that we were able to do this without skipping a beat,” said Suzanne Guice, executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

The nonprofit had to leave their other location on Water Street because the lease ran out on the building, so Back Bay Mission stepped up to help Loaves and Fishes continue serving more than 60,000 meals a year to those in need.

“I think it’s going to be very beneficial for everybody that this is working out,” Guice added.

It’s also beneficial for volunteers like Martha Harper. She and her husband show up to help every Tuesday.

“We didn’t know what it was going to look like but it’s worked out fine, better than we thought, actually,” Harper said.

They’re going to do the same thing four days a week, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon.

“They’re really glad that it’s at this location because they’re already in this area. They’re waiting for showers, we can give them their meals while they’re waiting. It’s just gonna be a win-win, I think,” Guice said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Peter "Edd" Eddinger has big plans for his property on Longridge Road. But he's anxious about...
County residents anxious over Long Beach annexation plans
A charitable organization called Sharing and Caring spent Christmas Day giving away free meals...
Stone County group gives hundreds of free holiday meals
Salvation Army
Salvation Army fulfills Gulfport family’s Christmas wish
In keeping with the holiday tradition, 13-year-old Cassidy Bohannon of Hurley wrote a letter to...
Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Coast girl thanks to USPS and a generous stranger