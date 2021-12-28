Loaves and Fishes serves up meals at new location

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -We’re a couple of days away from a new year, but for Loaves and Fishes, the new start happened on Tuesday as they began to serve meals at their new location at Back Bay Mission in Biloxi.

“Everything has fallen into place, and most of all the people that eat with us are so grateful that we were able to do this without skipping a beat,” said Suzanne Guice, executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

The nonprofit had to leave their other location on Water Street because the lease ran out on the building, so Back Bay Mission stepped up to help Loaves and Fishes continue serving more than 60,000 meals a year to those in need.

“I think it’s going to be very beneficial for everybody that this is working out,” Guice added.

It’s also beneficial for volunteers like Martha Harper. She and her husband show up to help every Tuesday.

“We didn’t know what it was going to look like but it’s worked out fine, better than we thought, actually,” Harper said.

They’re going to do the same thing four days a week, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon.

“They’re really glad that it’s at this location because they’re already in this area. They’re waiting for showers, we can give them their meals while they’re waiting. It’s just gonna be a win-win, I think,” Guice said.

