WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says the amount of marijuana that would be allowed is holding up legislation on making medical marijuana legal in the state.

Reeves says he’s willing to sign a bill but not as currently structured.

“Unlike any other drug, this program allows virtually unlimited access to marijuana once you qualify. There is no pharmacist involved and no doctor setting the amount,” Reeves wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

Reeves says his concern is that the legislation would allow more than a billion legal joints sold in Mississippi each year.

“Call me crazy, but I just think that’s too broad of a starting point,” he wrote.

He says a simple fix would be to cut the amount allowed in half.

“I cannot put my name on a bill that puts that much marijuana on the streets of Mississippi,” Reeves wrote.

In 2020, more than 74 percent of Mississippi voters approved Initiative 65, which allowed patients to purchase up to five ounces of medical marijuana every month.

The Mississippi Supreme Court overturned it months later. 

In September, a program was approved by both the House and Senate--a bill the governor never had any intention of signing. 

Since then, there’s been little progress in getting a revised plan to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Medical marijuana advocates have been calling on the governor to enact a special session to pass medical marijuana in the state.

“This program was supposed to have been up and running already,” Citizens Alliance of Mississippi founder Shea Dobson said in November. “I mean, we were supposed to have had medical marijuana in place right now as we speak. And every day that goes by every day, the Governor moves the goalposts, we continue to see patients suffer more.”

You can read the governor’s post here:

Medicinal or Recreational marijuana? That is the question. I’ve repeatedly told the members of the Legislature that...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 40-year-old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne...
Two Moss Point men arrested after Christmas Eve kidnapping
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

Plenty of warmth but not many showers expected today. Better rain chances tonight and tomorrow....
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Don't be surprised if our weather turns somewhat stormy at times between Wednesday and...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington,...
Flu is making a comeback in US
With 2020 restrictions lifted and a built-up appetite for travel, it was a record-breaking year...
Year in Review: Tourism bouncing back in 2021 after dismal year full of restrictions