County residents anxious over Long Beach annexation plans

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the City of Long Beach gets closer to annexing county property north of 28th Street, some county residents inside that zone are getting more anxious.

Peter “Edd” Eddinger has big plans for his property, which is right at three-quarters of an acre on Longridge Road. He is one of 2,700 people living within the 20-square-mile area of Harrison County that Long Beach is trying to annex.

“If this turns into city, eventually this is all going to be city folks here,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with city folks; they’re just not like me.”

The city wants to add tax revenue from the potential development around the interstate, but Eddinger sees more impact nearer his property.

“This place will eventually look like north of the railroad tracks,” he said. “It’s going to be nothing but housing.”

Officials said the city will provide all the utility and protection services homeowners would expect, but Eddinger doesn’t care.

“The city can’t offer me anything I don’t already have,” he said.

The area is under the supervision of Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner. He said the board of supervisors in the past has rejected this kind of annexation effort and that he would request the board do the same thing with the effort in Long Beach.

Even with a supervisor in his corner, Eddinger said he’s frustrated because he said no one else is listening. Despite the pushback, the decision will in the hands of a judge. The Board of Aldermen voted 8 to 1 for the annexation motion to be filed in court as early as next month.

As a Navy veteran, Eddinger moved to Long Beach from Pennsylvania to be closer to the water and closer to nature.

“I like it just the way it looks around here,” he said. “I mean, you can see what’s behind me. Nothing but woods. That’s what I like.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.