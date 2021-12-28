WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Book unsuccessful in debut as the Saints starting QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is pressured by Miami Dolphins defensive end...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is pressured by Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ian Book’s debut for the Black and Gold can be described in one word, ugly. The rookie threw two interceptions and was sacked eight times in a loss to the Dolphins.

“Personally I have a lot to get better at. Excited to watch the film and get back at the drawing board. We go on the sideline and look at the IPads, there are things in my mind that I already want back. It was good to be out there. I’m evaluating it. It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. We can’t win a game that way,” said rookie Ian Book.

“I think that he prepared well. I think that it’s one of the challenges that, sometimes, it can take place, even in the later part of preseason games, where you want to try to evaluate, especially at the quarterback position; but, just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge. I’m sure that there are some plays that we will look at and he’ll look at. The first interception is a throw that he’ll want back. It’s a tough position for him to be in,” said Sean Payton.

Book’s pick-six deflated the Dome early in the contest, and the Saints just never recovered from the turnover.

“I have to (move on from it), especially at this league and this position. That’s a terrible feeling, having a pick six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick six in my life so that sucks, that was my second one. That’s not what you want. I don’t have a good answer for you on that one. You need to forget about it and I did. It was a nightmare, went to the sideline and completely got it out of my mind. I forgot about it,” said Book.

The Saints now play the waiting game on Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian’s possible return to the roster after being out with COVID. The Saints host Carolina on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information that could help, call Biloxi Police at (228) 435-6112.
Biloxi Police investigate toddler’s death; No charges filed at this time
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Johnte Vidal Pouerie of Greely, Colorado and a...
Two arrested in death of Gulfport teen found off Hwy 15
A Gautier woman was hit by a small-sized, decorative boat anchor that fell from above her home...
Police investigating after drone drops small boat anchor on Gautier woman
Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom

Latest News

New Orleans Saints' Ian Book (16) is sacked by Miami Dolphins' Brandon Jones (29) during the...
Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight
The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Green Bay Packers quarterback Blake Bortles (9) works out before an NFL football game against...
Saints expected to sign new QB as COVID keeps players from playing