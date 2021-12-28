Biloxi will ask Harrison County for help getting extra COVID-19 relief funds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi has a laundry list of water and sewer projects it needs to get done, but the city doesn’t have enough money. Tuesday, the City Council is expected to approve asking Harrison County to help put up money for the projects. That way Biloxi can get more money from the state in matching funds.

“The state, through the lieutenant governor, have said they are going to match water and sewer projects,” said city spokesman Vincent Creel. “We’ve got four of them ready to go, and so we’re asking the county to help us take advantage of the opportunity and let’s build on some of the success that people are seeing locally.”

Mississippi has been allocated $1.8 billion for, among other things, water and sewer projects and replacing revenue lost during the pandemic. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told city leaders earlier this year the state will match any funds requested for water and sewer projects.

“What the city’s asking for is as much help as we can get because the more we can show the state the more they’ll match,” Creel said.

There are a total of 11 projects the city would like to do at a cost of $34.4 million. Four of those projects have been engineered and are ready to bid. All 11 projects are in Woolmarket and West Biloxi.

Creel said the city and county have worked together on a pair of recent projects with great success.

“If the city and county can leverage their resources, just like we’ve done on the front beach on Highway 90 and on the boardwalk, that the public sees a lot of good things happening,” he said.

Biloxi is being allocated $11.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money, but they’ve already allocated $9 million to replace lost revenue. Harrison County will receive $40 million.

“So what the mayor wants to do is give the county this opportunity to show where these projects are,” Creel said. “Four of them on the list are ready to go. It’s just a matter of having money to do them.”

A state Senate committee has already met to begin studying how the money should be spent.

“They’re going to spend it somewhere,” Creel said. “And we think if we can show that we’re working together, with the state, that it’s just going to be great.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.