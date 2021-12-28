WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi will ask Harrison County for help getting extra COVID-19 relief funds

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi has a laundry list of water and sewer projects it needs to get done, but the city doesn’t have enough money. Tuesday, the City Council is expected to approve asking Harrison County to help put up money for the projects. That way Biloxi can get more money from the state in matching funds.

“The state, through the lieutenant governor, have said they are going to match water and sewer projects,” said city spokesman Vincent Creel. “We’ve got four of them ready to go, and so we’re asking the county to help us take advantage of the opportunity and let’s build on some of the success that people are seeing locally.”

Mississippi has been allocated $1.8 billion for, among other things, water and sewer projects and replacing revenue lost during the pandemic. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told city leaders earlier this year the state will match any funds requested for water and sewer projects.

“What the city’s asking for is as much help as we can get because the more we can show the state the more they’ll match,” Creel said.

There are a total of 11 projects the city would like to do at a cost of $34.4 million. Four of those projects have been engineered and are ready to bid. All 11 projects are in Woolmarket and West Biloxi.

Creel said the city and county have worked together on a pair of recent projects with great success.

“If the city and county can leverage their resources, just like we’ve done on the front beach on Highway 90 and on the boardwalk, that the public sees a lot of good things happening,” he said.

Biloxi is being allocated $11.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act money, but they’ve already allocated $9 million to replace lost revenue. Harrison County will receive $40 million.

“So what the mayor wants to do is give the county this opportunity to show where these projects are,” Creel said. “Four of them on the list are ready to go. It’s just a matter of having money to do them.”

A state Senate committee has already met to begin studying how the money should be spent.

“They’re going to spend it somewhere,” Creel said. “And we think if we can show that we’re working together, with the state, that it’s just going to be great.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened before noon in the area between Bechtel Blvd. and Hickory Dr. in Ocean...
Man killed on train tracks in Ocean Springs
A Gulf Coast woman is distraught after her vehicle was stolen within 30 minutes of visiting...
Police searching for woman’s car full of kids’ presents taken on Christmas Day
Juwaine Ashford, 21, was booked with negligent homicide after New Orleans police said he...
After ‘inadvertently’ killing fishing partner on Christmas Eve, man arrested by NOPD
A line wraps around an urgent care clinic in Jackson as people wait to be tested for COVID-19.
Some turned away from Jackson urgent care clinic as hundreds show up for COVID-19 tests
The weather may not have been a post-card perfect winter wonderland, but it did provide a nice...
Warm temperatures provide beachfront Christmas for families on the Gulf Coast

Latest News

Pearl River County leaders voted unanimously last week for an ordinance banning the sale of...
Pearl River County leaders move toward banning kratom
Peter "Edd" Eddinger has big plans for his property on Longridge Road. But he's anxious about...
County residents anxious over Long Beach annexation plans
Biloxi has a laundry list of water and sewer projects it needs to get done, but the city...
Biloxi wants help from Harrison County to increase share of Covid-19 relief money
Staying warm and humid this week. Hit or miss showers and storms possible, too.
Taylor's 6 PM Monday First Alert Forecast